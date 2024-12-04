Taiwan, Tuvalu sign joint communiqué to deepen partnership

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Guam, Dec. 4 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo signed a joint communiqué pledging to deepen bilateral ties during Lai's trip to the Pacific Island state on Wednesday.

The two heads of government inked the Joint Communiqué on Strengthening Comprehensive Partnership, the highlight of Lai's sweeping visit to Tuvalu, one of Taiwan's three diplomatic allies in the South Pacific, and then held bilateral talks.

Speaking of the communiqué, Lai said it "opens a new chapter for cooperation between the two nations." This year marked the 45th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties, which were established in 1979.

Lai thanked Tuvalu for its longstanding support of Taiwan's international participation, adding that he looks forward to further deepening ties between the two countries.

Taiwan has so far provided financial support for Tuvalu to build a new parliamentary building, Lai said, noting that the project is a testament to Taiwan's support for the people of Tuvalu and their joint efforts to strengthen democracy.

The planned construction is scheduled to commence in May 2025 and is expected to be completed two years later, according to a source familiar with the matter.

In addition to the joint communiqué, Taiwan and Tuvalu signed a letter of intent (LOI) to formalize Taiwan's commitment to supporting the construction of a subsea cable connecting to the Pacific nation.

Lai said Taiwan has collaborated with the United States, Australia and Japan in the planned "Central Pacific Cable" (CPC) project, which will improve internet quality and telecommunications in Tuvalu.

Tuvalu, an archipelago with a population of roughly 11,000, has so far relied on satellite connectivity.

According to the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the aim of the CPC project is to build a 15,900-kilometer subsea cable between Guam and American Samoa, providing new or expanded connectivity to approximately 400,000 people in 12 Pacific Island countries and overseas territories.

The LOI was signed between Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and his Tuvaluan counterpart Paulson Panapa in the presence of Lai and Teo.

The president arrived in Funafuti, the capital of Tuvalu, on Wednesday morning (local time) after concluding a 20-hour stay in the Marshall Islands, as part of his weeklong South Pacific tour.

After spending less than seven hours in Tuvalu, Lai then headed to the unincorporated U.S. territory of Guam, where he is expected to stay overnight. He will then travel to Palau, the final leg of his first overseas trip as president, on Thursday afternoon.

(By Wen Kuei-hsiang and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/kb