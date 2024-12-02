Pelosi reiterates support for Taiwan in phone call with Lai: Spokeswoman

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Honolulu, Dec. 1 (CNA) Former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated her support for Taiwan participating in international organizations during a 20-minute phone call with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Sunday, according to Lai's spokeswoman.

Lai telephoned several senior American politicians who are pro-Taiwan and "old friends" when in Hawaii, as per the practice of Taiwan presidents stopping off in the U.S., Presidential Office spokeswoman Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said.

Kuo did not name everybody whom Lai spoke with but confirmed Pelosi was among them.

President Lai Ching-te engages in video calls with several senior American politicians including former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo courtesy of Presidential Office

In their 20-minute phone call, Pelosi welcomed Lai to the U.S. and congratulated him on winning the 2024 presidential race in January, Kuo said.

Pelosi also noted the bipartisan support for Taiwan in the U.S. Congress and the importance of resolving the double-taxation issue between Taiwan and the U.S., Kuo said. Both sides are currently working to come to an agreement on the issue.

Pelosi praised the Taiwanese people as courageous and lauded Taiwan's commitment to freedom and democracy and its successful economic development, Kuo added.

Pelosi said the consequences of the world losing Taiwan were unimaginable, Kuo quoted the veteran Democrat as saying.

The former speaker also emphasized her support of Taiwan's participating in international organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Kuo said.

Lai and Pelosi also touched on issues including the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence and the threat of Chinese military action to Taiwan, the spokeswoman said.

Pelosi visited Taiwan from Aug. 2 to 3 in 2022, making her the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the country in 25 years.

Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Taiwan while serving as the United States House Speaker. CNA file photo

The historic visit prompted Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of its territory, to launch a series of retaliatory measures against Taiwan, including week-long large-scale military exercises around Taiwan to simulate a blockade.

Lai is spending two nights in Hawaii before traveling to the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu, two of Taiwan's diplomatic allies in the South Pacific.

On his return journey, the president will visit Guam for a one-day stopover before heading to Palau, another country that has formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, on Dec. 5. He will return to Taiwan on Dec. 6.

The seven-day trip to the South Pacific is Lai's first official overseas visit since assuming office in May.