Envoy to Hungary named new representative to Vietnam

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Taiwan's representative to Hungary, Liu Shih-chung (劉世忠), has been named the country's next envoy to Vietnam, according to a presidential order announced on Monday.

According to the presidential order, Liu, who assumed office in Budapest in September 2020, will take over from his predecessor, Richard Shih (石瑞琦), who took up the top envoy post in Vietnam in January 2016.

The presidential order did not specify Shih's next move.

Liu was the vice chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) before he was appointed to the position in Budapest.

Before that, he held numerous positions in the government-affiliated Prospect Foundation and the Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation think tanks.

He also worked as an advisor to the Mainland Affairs Council and the Strait Exchange Foundation in Taiwan.

A graduate of the Department of Political Science at Columbia University, Liu spent eight years in the previous Democratic Progressive Party government as a senior foreign policy adviser to former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) from 2000 to 2006 before joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the vice chairman of Research and Planning Committee from 2006 to 2008.