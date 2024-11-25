To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 25 (CNA) Taiwan's major political parties have praised the national baseball team on social media for winning the country's first-ever WBSC Premier12 championship.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said, "Taiwan No. 1! Thank you, we are No. 1! We did it! Taiwan won the WBSC Premier 12 championship!"

Team Taiwan stood up fearlessly against Japan, a strong team, and played with determination, showing the world its fighting spirit, the DPP said.

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said, "The world didn't think we could do it, but the championship is ours. Team Chinese Taipei made history and became the WBSC Premier12 champion."

KMT legislative caucus convener Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) said the team achieved the remarkable feat while shouldering enormous pressure and the expectations of all Taiwanese people.

Focus Taiwan video

The opposition Taiwan People's Party said, "We did it! Awesome!" and noted that the three-run homer by team captain Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲) significantly boosted the team's morale.

"11/24. Witness history. Taiwan is proud of you," the TPP said.

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) said, "World champion is the title Team Chinese Taipei deserves," and noted that their teamwork has showcased Taiwan to the world.

Taiwan's national baseball team, competing under the name Chinese Taipei, on Sunday won the WBSC Premier 12 championship title by shutting out Japan 4-0 at the Tokyo Dome, marking the team's first championship at a major international tournament.