Premier asks new minister to revamp labor policy

Taipei, Nov. 23 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Saturday urged newly appointed Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) to devise a comprehensive labor policy following the suicide of a Ministry of Labor (MOL) employee.

Cho told reporters in Penghu that Hung must develop an "inclusive labor policy" that protects workers while addressing the demands of various industries.

Cho said Hung must also create a supportive and equitable workplace for his colleagues while boosting their morale.

On Friday, Cho appointed Hung to succeed Ho Pei-shan (何佩珊), who stepped down earlier in the day following criticism over her handling of the suicide case.

The body of the 39-year-old MOL employee, identified by his surname Wu (吳), was discovered at the Executive Yuan's Xinzhuang Joint Office Tower in New Taipei on Nov. 4.

There was subsequent speculation on social media that workplace bullying perpetrated by his supervisor Hsieh Yi-jung (謝宜容) had driven him to take his own life.

However, Ho said Hsieh was "not the direct cause" of Wu's death, which she said was due to an "excessive workload," "too much stress" and a "lack of support resources," which sparked an outcry.

A lawyer hired by Hsieh issued a statement on Wednesday emphasizing Wu's death had nothing to do with his client's leadership.

However, following backlash from the public, Hsieh issued a pre-recorded video on Friday, in which she apologized to Wu's family and admitted she had failed to support him. She also apologized to her colleagues and took responsibility for her poor style of communication.

On Saturday, the premier said he had chosen Hung to lead the MOL because he was young and enthusiastic and could devise practical measures to improve conditions for workers.

Cho said Hung used to be a civil rights activist and is trusted by many workers. He expressed gratitude to him for taking the job.

Meanwhile, Hung said in a Facebook post that the MOL was facing challenges and needed to boost the morale of its staff.

"As I agreed to take the offer, I will do my best," Hung said, adding "Failure is not an option."

Tai Kuo-jung (戴國榮), president of the Taiwan Confederation of Trade Unions, noted that Hung was a highly experienced lawmaker and activist.

"I believe he will live up to expectations," he said.

Tai suggested that the MOL apply the International Labour Organization's Violence and Harassment Convention No. 190 to protect workers.

The C190 is an international labor standard that aims to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work, including in the workplace and during work-related activities.

Wang Hung-wei (王鴻薇), an opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker, however, commented on the post that Hung lacked experience dealing with labor issues and executing government policy.

She criticized the appointment as evidence of President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) wanting somebody in his inner circle to take up the job.

Rebutting Wang, Wu Szu-yao (吳思瑤), DPP caucus whip, said that Huang's experience gave her faith that he would be able to reform labor practices.