First Danish parliamentarian group visits Taiwan since COVID-19

Taipei, Nov. 12 (CNA) The first group of Danish parliamentarians visiting Taiwan since the COVID-19 outbreak voiced its support for Taiwan on the international stage as it was welcomed Monday by National Security Council (NSC) Secretary-general Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The visiting delegation was led by former Danish Parliament Speaker Pia Kjærsgaard, who also serves as the head of the Danish parliament's Taiwan Friendship Association, the NSC said in a press release.

Wu said the group's visit from Monday through Thursday was a concrete show of support to Taiwan amid rising Chinese military coercion of Taiwan.

He also highlighted the universal values of democracy and human rights shared by Taiwan and Denmark and called for closer exchanges on economic and trade issues and renewable, green energy, the press release said.

Kjærsgaard said at the meeting that she was making her ninth visit to Taiwan since first set foot on the island in 1987 and has felt honored to witness Taiwan's transformation into an open society, in sharp contrast with China, the NSC press release said.

Taiwan is standing on the front line of authoritarian expansion, facing daily threats from China, Kjærsgaard said, which is why she was leading the cross-party delegation to Taiwan to show support.

She also praised Taiwan's expertise in the technology, energy and public health fields, and said its participation in international organizations was beneficial to the world, the press release said.

Kjærsgaard served as speaker of the Danish parliament from 2015 to 2019, and she was also the former leader of the Danish People's Party.

Other members of her delegation include Mikkel Bjørn of the Danish People's Party, Steffen Larsen of the Liberal Alliance, Kim Aas of the Social Democrats, and Henrik Thorup, an advisor to the Danish People's Party.

The last time a Danish parliamentarian group visited Taiwan was in 2019, also led by Kjærsgaard.

The group will also meet President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Mainland Affairs Council chief Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), and attend banquets hosted by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Deputy Foreign Minister François Wu (吳志中), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.