President Lai meets visiting Paraguay Senate head

Taipei, Nov. 5 (CNA) Paraguayan Senate President Basilio Gustavo Núñez Giménez is in Taiwan to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation, he said in a meeting Tuesday with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Núñez, who arrived with a delegation on Monday on a five-day visit, described Paraguay as "not only a friend but also a partner" and said his first trip to Taiwan after becoming Senate president in July was to reaffirm Paraguay's commitment to bilateral ties.

Taiwan and Paraguay established formal relations in 1957. Paraguay is one of the 12 countries that diplomatically recognize Taiwan, formally called the Republic of China, and Taiwan's only ally in South America.

Núñez said Paraguay hoped to continue collaborating with Taiwan to bring prosperity to the people of both sides and that the South American nation supported the right of countries to exercise freedom of navigation in the Taiwan Strait.

Paraguay also opposes any escalation of hostility in the region, he said, while underscoring the importance of respecting the sovereignty of nations and upholding human rights.

In his remarks, Lai thanked Paraguay President Santiago Peña and the Paraguayan government for supporting Taiwan's bid to participate in the international community, most recently during the general debate of the United Nations' General Assembly in late September.

Taiwan and Paraguay have achieved positive results from cooperation in areas such as education, health care, agriculture, infrastructure and women's empowerment, Lai said, and his government looked forward to continuing working with Paraguay on mutually beneficial initiatives.

Also joining Núñez at the meeting were Senators Derlis Hernán Maidana Zarza, Patrick Paul Kemper Thiede and Sergio Roberto Rojas Sosa, according to the Presidential Office.