Ex-President Tsai in Paris, looks to bolster partnerships with France

Taipei, Oct 16 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) touched down in Paris on Tuesday (local time) for a visit she said was aimed at enhancing partnerships with France and reaffirming Taiwan's commitment to shared values.

In a social media post, Tsai, who stepped down as president in May after serving two four-year terms, announced her arrival in the French capital with a photo of her posing in front of the famous Louvre museum.

Tsai said she was set to meet with "good friends" in France to reaffirm Taiwan's commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights, while also seeking to enhance partnerships with France, without specifying what that might entail.

She is expected to meet with French senators who are also members of a Taiwan friendship group in the French Senate.

As Tsai continues her European tour, U.S. media reported that the former president was also planning a trip to the United States "in the coming weeks."

While it is not unprecedented for former Taiwanese presidents to travel to the U.S. -- the most recent being former President Ma Ying-jeou's (馬英九) visit to Harvard University for a talk last month -- the timing of her potential visit, whether just before or after the U.S. elections, could raise some eyebrows.

Tsai's office on Wednesday declined to comment on the reports, saying only that any overseas trip by Tsai would be announced in due course.

In addition to France and her previous stop in the Czech Republic, Tsai will also travel to Belgium and visit the European Parliament in Brussels.

Tsai kicked off her European tour on Oct. 12 despite protests from Beijing.

Prior to her departure, she met with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who described Tsai as being "deeply trusted" in the international community and hence "an ideal representative" to help Taiwan and Europe develop stronger ties.

Tsai's trip to Europe, however, is not without challenges, as Beijing has continued to press its claims over Taiwan and ramped up its efforts to limit Taiwan's international space.

Earlier this week, British media The Guardian reported that the United Kingdom foreign office had asked Tsai to delay her trip to the country for fears that it would undermine Foreign Secretary David Lammy's pending goodwill visit to China.

Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry last week described Tsai, a member of the Democratic Progressive Party, as a "Taiwanese independence figure" and warned European countries that providing any support or assistance to Tsai could undermine their relations with China.