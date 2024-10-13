Ex-president Tsai departed for Europe on first post-term overseas trip

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, Oct. 13 (CNA) Former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) departed for Europe late Saturday on her first overseas trip since concluding her second term in office in May.

Arriving at Taiwan's main gateway Taoyuan International Airport at around 10:30 p.m., Tsai waved to the awaiting journalists, but did not make a public statement.

The plane Tsai boarded departed for Prague before midnight Saturday.

In a Facebook post following her departure, Tsai wrote that she was heading to the Czech Republic and other European countries to "convey Taiwanese people's determination to safeguarding democracy and freedom and continue to deepen Taiwan-European relations."

"While visiting Europe, I will attend the 'Forum 2000' in the Czech Republic and give a speech to share Taiwan's democratic experience. I want to combine the strength of like-minded international partners to jointly face the world's severe challenges," Tsai wrote.

According to Tsai's office, the former president who served in office from May 2016 to May 2024, is set to deliver a speech at the "Forum 2000" conference being held in Prague from Oct. 13-15.

The forum agenda shows Tsai will speak on Oct. 14 under the title of "Overcoming Authoritarian Threat Through Democratic Unity."

The 28th annual Forum 2000 Conference is titled "Proving Democracy's Resolve and Resilience."

The Forum 2000 was founded in 1996 as a joint initiative of the late Czech President Václav Havel, Japanese philanthropist Yohei Sasakawa, and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Elie Wiesel.

Tsai spoke remotely at the annual forum during her presidency in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's representative office in the European Union and Belgium confirmed to CNA on Thursday that in addition to attending Forum 2000, Tsai will also head to Brussels where she will visit the European Parliament and meet new members of the assembly.

Tsai's office has not officially confirmed the reported visit to the European Parliament or if she has any plans to visit the United Kingdom during her trip to Europe.

A Guardian report last week quoted unnamed sources as saying that the British Foreign Office has asked Tsai to postpone visiting the U.K. to avoid angering Beijing ahead of British Foreign Secretary David Lammy's reported trip to China next week.