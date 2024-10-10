To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

China has 'no right to represent Taiwan,' Lai says in National Day address

Taipei, Oct. 10 (CNA) The People's Republic of China "has no right to represent Taiwan," President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said on Thursday in his first National Day speech since taking office in May.

"The Republic of China [Taiwan's official name] -- which took root in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu -- and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other," Lai said.

"The People's Republic of China has no right to represent Taiwan," Lai said, adding that his mission as president was to "safeguard the country's survival and development" and ensure that the "nation's sovereignty must not be violated or annexed."

CNA grapic