Tai Tzu-ying becomes Taiwan's youngest ambassador-at-large

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 7 (CNA) Taiwan's badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) has become the youngest ambassador-at-large in Taiwan's history after being appointed to the role recently by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

The 30-year-old Tai, Taiwan's first-ever female badminton player to be ranked No. 1 in the world, was one of 10 people who received a certificate at a ceremony Monday confirming their appointments as ambassadors-at-large, according to the Presidential Office.

Tai said she was happy to serve as an ambassador-at-large and hoped to do her best to help cultivate the next generation of badminton players and improve Taiwan's sports environment.

She also said she will try to bring greater visibility to Taiwan and promote its foreign relations.

Among the other appointees were Wu Yung-tung (吳運東), former president of the Taiwan Medical Association; Chen Jen-ran (陳正然), president of the Digital Transformation Association; former Digital Affairs Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳); and Sophiyah Liu (劉柏君), Taiwan's first female baseball umpire.

Also named were Eugene Chien (簡又新), chairman of the Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE); pastor David Wu (芙厄阿布達爾); Pusin Tali, a professor at Yu-Shan Theological College & Seminary; Wang Bao-zong (王寶宗), chairman of Holy Glory Temple; and Chi Mei Frozen Food Co. Chairman Sung Guang-fu (宋光夫).

On Monday, Lai presented letters of appointment to ambassadors-at-large as well as senior presidential advisers and national policy advisers to the president, the Presidential Office said in a statement.

The Presidential Office released the list of 27 senior advisers and that of 76 national policy advisers in August.