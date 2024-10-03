U.S. rep sends condolences to Taiwan amid typhoon at National Day reception

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Oct. 2 (CNA) American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Managing Director Ingrid Larson on Wednesday (U.S. time) extended her prayers to those in Taiwan affected by Typhoon Krathon at the Republic of China National Day reception hosted by Taiwan's envoy to the U.S.

During her address at the reception in D.C. marking the upcoming Oct. 10 National Day, Larson said she would like to extend "thoughts and prayers to the people in the southern part of Taiwan who have been experiencing a typhoon that's hit over the last few days."

She also thanked Taiwan for its condolences to those in the U.S. suffering the impact of Hurricane Helene which has left a trail of destruction across the southeast U.S. over the past few days.

"This is how friends help each other and support each other," she noted.

The AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties. The headquarters is based in Virginia and there is a main office in Taipei and a branch office in Kaohsiung, and its Taipei director serves as the top U.S. envoy to Taiwan.

Hurricane Helene has killed at least 190 people, making it one of the deadliest storms to hit the U.S., according to media reports. Hundreds remain missing, with search-and-rescue teams struggling to reach remote areas.

Meanwhile, slow-moving Typhoon Krathon has been edging toward Taiwan this week and made landfall in Kaohsiung around noon on Thursday (Taiwan time).

As of Thursday morning, the typhoon has left 2 dead, 123 injured and 2 missing in Taiwan, government data showed.

Wednesday's event was the first ROC National Day reception hosted by Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) since he took up as Taiwan's representative to the U.S. in December 2023.

In his address, Yui expressed Taipei's gratitude for the bipartisan and "rock-solid" support from the U.S. as well as the growing number of like-minded countries upholding the "Democratic Umbrella."