Taiwan's efforts to boost defense benefits whole world: U.S. envoy

New Taipei, Sept. 15 (CNA) Taiwan's ongoing efforts to boost its all-out-defense capabilities benefit the entire world as well as Taiwan given the island is at the epicenter of global semiconductor manufacturing, the de facto United States ambassador said Saturday.

During his address at an emergency preparedness exercise organized by a local NGO, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Raymond Greene said his organization and the Taiwanese government have been working hand in hand to deepen Taiwan's reliance "as it faces unprecedented threats, both natural and man-made."

He praised President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) for forming of the Whole of Society Defense and Resilience Committee.

"We look forward to supporting the work of this committee, which is a major step toward enhancing Taiwan's coordination across government, the private sector, and civil society to bolster Taiwan's resilience," Greene said.

The director also lauded Taiwan's government for boosting its self-defense capabilities in recent years, including extending compulsory military service for men from four to 12 months and creating the All-Out Defense Mobilization Agency under the defense ministry.

These efforts will not only benefit Taiwan but also the entire international community, he said.

"Taiwan is a key part of global supply chains, including semiconductors and electric vehicles.

"By some estimates, half of all global maritime trade flows through the Taiwan Strait and up to 90 percent of the world's most advanced microchips are produced here, so a major disaster or disruption to peace and stability across the Strait would seriously damage the global economy," Greene said.

He added that AIT also focuses on strengthening Taiwan's energy resilience, enhancing cybersecurity, and countering disinformation.

"With our adversaries increasingly focused on using cyber attacks to disrupt our critical infrastructure, we need to redouble our collaboration to secure our networks," Greene said.

AIT represents U.S. interest in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

Greene made the remarks during a round of cross-sector emergency preparedness exercises organized by war-preparedness promotion NGO Forward Alliance at New Taipei's Dingxi Elementary in Yonghe.