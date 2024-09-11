U.S. House passes act to strengthen ties with Taiwan, Pacific Islands

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Sept. 10 (CNA) The Pacific Partnership Act, unanimously passed by the United States House of Representatives on Monday, aims to strengthen cooperation with Taiwan and the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), its backers have said.

Introduced by Representative Ed Case early this year, the act emphasizes the importance of U.S. collaboration with key allies and partners, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Taiwan, as well as regional organizations like the PIF.

Unlike other bills introduced during "China Week," such as the Taiwan Conflict Deterrence Act, the Pacific Partnership Act does not explicitly target China or the Chinese Communist Party.

Instead, it instructs the president and secretary of state to develop a strategy for the pacific partnership, focusing on the region's vulnerabilities to threats like natural disasters, foreign military actions, economic coercion, and corruption.

PIF, mentioned multiple times in the act, has recently become a diplomatic flashpoint between Taiwan and China. The South Pacific has long been a contested area of influence for both nations, with the PIF as a critical platform.

In August, Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) attended the forum, while China was represented by Special Envoy for Pacific Island Countries Affairs Qian Bo (錢波).

Reports indicated that the Solomon Islands, now aligned with Beijing, sought to block Taiwan's participation in future forums. A draft communique reaffirming Taiwan's status was reportedly removed due to pressure from China.

During discussions on the Pacific Partnership Act, U.S. Representative Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen noted China's growing influence in the region, pointing to its 2022 security agreement with the Solomon Islands.

Radewagen stressed that the bill calls for coordinated U.S. efforts with allies to ensure effective aid programs in the Pacific without duplication.

Though the bill has cleared the House, it faces a narrow window for Senate approval, given the approaching U.S. elections and upcoming congressional recess.