TAIUNA delegation to visit U.S. to promote Taiwan on world stage

Taipei, Sept. 9 (CNA) The non-governmental Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA) said Monday it will dispatch a delegation to New York and Washington D.C. from Sept. 12-20 to raise Taiwan's profile during this year's U.N. General Assembly that opens Sept. 10 at the U.N. Headquarters in New York.

On their U.S. trip, the delegation will call on the U.N. Secretariat and the United States Congress to hold hearings on Taiwan's status in the international community, TAIUNA said at a news conference at the Legislative Yuan.

TAIUNA added it has also sent a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing that Taiwan's desire to join the U.N. has long been unfairly hindered.

In the letter, TAIUNA indicated the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 was misinterpreted because it only stated that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is the only legitimate government of China but did not touch upon the sovereignty of Taiwan and made no mention of the PRC's sovereignty claim over Taiwan.

It said that the delegation will engage in several activities while in New York and Washington D.C., including holding an international news conference on the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758, taking part in a Keep Taiwan Free march, visiting Washington DC Taiwanese School, and attending a forum to discuss Taiwan's democracy and international status.

(By Wang Yang-yu and Evelyn Kao)

