Taiwan's 7 indigenous submarines to be built in updated 2-3-2 sequence

Taipei, Sept. 8 (CNA) Taiwan's seven planned submarines based on the domestically-built Narwhal (海鯤號) prototype will be built in three batches of "two then three then two," a source close to the military said Sunday.

The updated 2-3-2 production schedule will be different from the original proposal to build the seven vessels in a 3-2-2 sequence, according to the anonymous source who is familiar with the project.

The decision to build two submarines instead of three in the first batch is because the military believes it may want to make further improvements to the designs for the second and third batches of underwater vessels, the source told CNA.

The Ministry of National Defense's proposal to build seven submarines from 2025 to 2038 at an estimated cost of NT$284 billion (US$8.88 billion) was approved by the Cabinet last month. The budget proposal still needs to clear the Legislative Yuan.

The 13-year plan is part of the nation's Indigenous Defense Submarine (IDS) program under which the Narwhal, Taiwan's first domestically-built submarine prototype, was developed.

Narwhal was launched in Kaohsiung in September last year at a ceremony presided over by then President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The prototype began its harbor acceptance tests (HAT) in October 2023 and has been undertaking the final stage of the HAT since Feb. 27.

After the HAT are completed, subsequent sea acceptance tests will be scheduled.

The source would not give further details on the current status of Nahwhal's HAT but pledged that the prototype submarine would be delivered to the Navy on schedule in November 2025.