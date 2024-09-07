Taipei Mayor Chiang visits overseas compatriots association in NYC
New York, Sept. 6 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) and his delegation visited the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) in Manhattan's Chinatown during his U.S. trip on Friday.
The 140-year-old CCBA, one of the world's earliest Chinatown organizations, welcomed Chiang with a traditional lion dance and drum performance.
Chiang updated the association on Taipei's development progress and reflected on the historical support of overseas compatriots during the founding of the Republic of China (ROC).
The delegation also visited Columbus Park in Chinatown to lay flowers at the Sun Yat-sen statue, honoring the founding history of the ROC and the contributions of overseas compatriots.
Before the event, Chiang met with the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) on Thursday to discuss pedestrian-priority open spaces and shared areas for pedestrians and vehicles.
They exchanged ideas on street design models, including basic zones, slow zones, shared streets, and plazas to enhance Taipei's pedestrian-friendly environment.
According to a press release from the Taipei City government, the NYC DOT presented several recent public space projects, such as "Open Streets" for festival closures, the "Street Seats" program for pedestrian rest areas, and "Shared Streets," which prioritize pedestrians while allowing vehicle access.
They also discussed the "Plaza Program," with Broadway as an example, featuring models like basic zones, slow zones, shared streets, and plazas, and the regularly updated "Street Design Manual."
The NYC DOT noted that the Plaza Program emerged from public demand for increased pedestrian spaces in the city.
The two sides also discussed electric vehicle fire risks and regulations.
New York officials expressed concerns about battery fires and explosions, while Chiang mentioned Taipei City's new requirement for fire blankets in parking lots, which was well received by the New York side.
