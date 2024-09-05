Focus Taiwan App
New EU envoy Guellner assumes office

09/05/2024 11:06 AM
Source: twitter.com/LutzGuellner
Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) The newly appointed European Union representative to Taiwan Lutz Guellner has taken office, the European Economic and Trade Office (EETO) said via social media on Wednesday.

In the social media post by the EETO, Guellner was quoted as noting that despite being geographically distant, "Taiwan and the EU are like-minded partners."

"We want to further strengthen our friendly relations and close cooperation with Taiwan," said Guellner, who assumed his role as the head of the EETO on Sept. 1, according to the EETO, which represents EU's interests in Taiwan.

Guellner, who previously served in the European External Action Service as the head of the Division for Strategic Communications, Task Forces and Information Analysis, was tapped as the new EU envoy to Taiwan in April.

Taiwan is the career diplomat's first posting outside Brussels, the EETO said.

He succeeded Filip Grzegorzewski, who departed from his position in July after a five-year stint.

(By Teng Pei-ju)

Enditem/kb

