DEFENSE/Taiwan should prepare to coordinate joint operations with US: Experts
Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) Taiwan should prepare to coordinate joint operations with the United States in case a cross-strait conflict arises, Shen Ming-shih (沈明室), a research fellow at the Taipei-based Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR), has suggested.
At an academic forum held in Taipei on Sunday, Shen said that the U.S. could assist Taiwan in different ways amid a cross-strait conflict and that Taiwan must prepare for every scenario.
In terms of the extent of the intervention, the U.S. may solely provide weaponry and intelligence, dispatch the navy and air force, or dispatch large-scale ground troops to Taiwan, said the security expert.
Shen said the most significant form of assistance would be an alliance mode, which would especially require prior coordination, integration of command, related training and logistics planning.
The U.S. is currently assisting Taiwan under a "quasi-alliance mode" based on the Taiwan Relations Act, in which it sells weapons, provides military financing and helps with military training, Shen pointed out.
While the U.S. has no diplomatic relations or mutual defense agreements with Taiwan, Shen said it is "highly likely" the two countries would form an alliance because of Taiwan's strategic importance.
For example, Shen said, although Ukraine is not a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the U.S. and NATO provided military support to the eastern European country even before the full-scale Russia-Ukraine War broke out due to geopolitical concerns.
Huang Chung-ting (黃宗鼎), an associate research fellow at INDSR, a government-funded think tank, said Taiwan needs to inspect the "future progressive tense" of the cooperative relationship between Taiwan and the U.S.
If Taiwan sees the U.S. dispatching troops as an option, it should sign a "Visiting Forces Agreement" or a "Reciprocal Access Agreement" with the U.S. in advance as a legal basis, he added.
Shen and Huang were speaking at the academic forum titled "Defending Freedom and Democracy in the Western Pacific Region: from the Mutual Defense Treaty to the Taiwan Relations Act," hosted by the Taiwan Association of University Professors.
The forum invited seven experts and scholars to discuss the relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan, from perspectives such as defense, history and current affairs.
- Navy to add 6 minelayers to counter PLA amphibious landing on TaiwanTaiwan plans to build six more minelayers from 2025 to 2027 as part of its ongoing effort to build indigenous warships, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND) spending plan for 2025 delivered to the Legislature on Friday.08/30/2024 06:27 PM
- MND defends maintenance spending over 'arms procurement bubble' concernTaiwan's defense ministry on Wednesday defended its operational maintenance spending for next year, in response to concerns raised by an expert that an "arms procurement bubble" could make the country's defense capabilities "far less potent" than its defense spending would otherwise suggest.08/28/2024 08:23 PM
- Taiwanese military sending more gear to units amid complaintThe Taiwanese military said on Tuesday that it has been distributing military equipment and armaments to local field units following a complaint by a group of military officers that they lack the equipment and human resources needed to train one-year conscripts.08/27/2024 05:44 PM
- Society
Short-term licenses required for high-risk drivers from Oct. 3109/02/2024 06:39 PM
- Business
Late rally led by TSMC limits losses on Taiwan exchange09/02/2024 06:22 PM
- Cross-Strait
China wants to annex Taiwan for regional 'hegemony': President Lai09/02/2024 06:08 PM
- Cross-Strait
China resumes Taiwanese pomelo imports ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival09/02/2024 06:06 PM
- Culture
Social media, games top uses of internet among Taiwanese students: Survey09/02/2024 06:02 PM