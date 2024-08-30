To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) Taiwan plans to build six more minelayers from 2025 to 2027 as part of its ongoing effort to build indigenous warships, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND) spending plan for 2025 delivered to the Legislature on Friday.

The Navy has earmarked NT$1.8 billion (US$56.26 million) to build the six minelayers from 2025 to 2027, with the funding for 2025 alone set at NT$789 million, according to the plan.

The minelayers would speed up the laying of naval mines to help thwart a potential People's Liberation Army (PLA) amphibious landing on Taiwan's shores, giving Taiwan's forces an advantage, the Navy said in a written explanation it used to justify the spending request.

The development and construction of the six minelayers would also boost the local shipbuilding industry and support Taiwan's efforts to build battleships domestically, the Navy said.

Taiwan previously built four minelayers from 2017 to 2021 for NT$917.7 million, and they are in active service.

The six more minelayers are part of the NT$647 billion military budget proposed by Taiwan's government for 2025, which, if passed, would be the highest in the country's history.

The overall budget includes a regular budget (NT$476 billion), special budgets (NT$90.4 billion) and nonprofit special funds (NT$80.6 billion), and NT$145.8 billion was budgeted under the regular budget for weapons procurement, including the minelayers.

Meanwhile, the budget numbers also showed that the construction cost of seven planned indigenous defense submarines (IDS) is expected to peak in 2031 at NT$32.1 billion.

The seven subs will be based on the prototype IDS the Narwhal, also known as Hai Kun, which was ceremoniously unveiled on land in a photo op in September 2023 but has yet to undergo sea acceptance tests, despite reports since earlier this year that such tests were imminent.

According to the Navy, the seven subs are expected to cost a total of NT$284.08 billion over the project's time frame from 2025 to 2038, with NT$2 billion earmarked for the subs in 2025, NT$17 billion for 2026, and over NT$20 billion each year from 2027 to 2035.

The spending on the subs is scheduled to peak in 2031 when it is expected to reach NT$32.1 billion, according to the spending plan.

Meanwhile, in its 2024 PLA report, also delivered to the Legislature on Friday, the MND said the PLA has not developed the capabilities necessary to launch a full-on invasion of Taiwan.

Without that capability, the report said, the PLA's current options in maneuvering against Taiwan include intimidation, blockades, and joint firepower strikes.

To put an end to the "Taiwan question," however, the PLA will continue preparing for and strengthening its capabilities to carry out "joint landing warfare" against Taiwan, according to the report.