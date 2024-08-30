DEFENSE/Navy to add 6 minelayers to counter PLA amphibious landing on Taiwan
Taipei, Aug. 30 (CNA) Taiwan plans to build six more minelayers from 2025 to 2027 as part of its ongoing effort to build indigenous warships, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND) spending plan for 2025 delivered to the Legislature on Friday.
The Navy has earmarked NT$1.8 billion (US$56.26 million) to build the six minelayers from 2025 to 2027, with the funding for 2025 alone set at NT$789 million, according to the plan.
The minelayers would speed up the laying of naval mines to help thwart a potential People's Liberation Army (PLA) amphibious landing on Taiwan's shores, giving Taiwan's forces an advantage, the Navy said in a written explanation it used to justify the spending request.
The development and construction of the six minelayers would also boost the local shipbuilding industry and support Taiwan's efforts to build battleships domestically, the Navy said.
Taiwan previously built four minelayers from 2017 to 2021 for NT$917.7 million, and they are in active service.
The six more minelayers are part of the NT$647 billion military budget proposed by Taiwan's government for 2025, which, if passed, would be the highest in the country's history.
The overall budget includes a regular budget (NT$476 billion), special budgets (NT$90.4 billion) and nonprofit special funds (NT$80.6 billion), and NT$145.8 billion was budgeted under the regular budget for weapons procurement, including the minelayers.
Meanwhile, the budget numbers also showed that the construction cost of seven planned indigenous defense submarines (IDS) is expected to peak in 2031 at NT$32.1 billion.
The seven subs will be based on the prototype IDS the Narwhal, also known as Hai Kun, which was ceremoniously unveiled on land in a photo op in September 2023 but has yet to undergo sea acceptance tests, despite reports since earlier this year that such tests were imminent.
According to the Navy, the seven subs are expected to cost a total of NT$284.08 billion over the project's time frame from 2025 to 2038, with NT$2 billion earmarked for the subs in 2025, NT$17 billion for 2026, and over NT$20 billion each year from 2027 to 2035.
The spending on the subs is scheduled to peak in 2031 when it is expected to reach NT$32.1 billion, according to the spending plan.
Meanwhile, in its 2024 PLA report, also delivered to the Legislature on Friday, the MND said the PLA has not developed the capabilities necessary to launch a full-on invasion of Taiwan.
Without that capability, the report said, the PLA's current options in maneuvering against Taiwan include intimidation, blockades, and joint firepower strikes.
To put an end to the "Taiwan question," however, the PLA will continue preparing for and strengthening its capabilities to carry out "joint landing warfare" against Taiwan, according to the report.
- MND defends maintenance spending over 'arms procurement bubble' concernTaiwan's defense ministry on Wednesday defended its operational maintenance spending for next year, in response to concerns raised by an expert that an "arms procurement bubble" could make the country's defense capabilities "far less potent" than its defense spending would otherwise suggest.08/28/2024 08:23 PM
- Taiwanese military sending more gear to units amid complaintThe Taiwanese military said on Tuesday that it has been distributing military equipment and armaments to local field units following a complaint by a group of military officers that they lack the equipment and human resources needed to train one-year conscripts.08/27/2024 05:44 PM
- Defense minister attends first day of Pingtung drillsDefense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) on Monday attended the first day of Taiwan's Tien Ma Exercises in Pingtung County, where he encouraged military personnel to familiarize themselves with new missile launchers before worrying about accuracy.08/26/2024 09:32 PM
- Society
Taiwan fall weather set to be warm and wet: CWA08/30/2024 08:14 PM
- Business
Economic minister visits Japan, encourages chip collaboration08/30/2024 07:50 PM
- Politics
Navy to add 6 minelayers to counter PLA amphibious landing on Taiwan08/30/2024 06:27 PM
- Business
Manufacturing sector stays stable in July but index falls08/30/2024 06:17 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up but gains capped by MSCI weighting changes08/30/2024 05:44 PM