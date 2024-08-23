Lai calls for unity, defending ROC on anniversary of Kinmen bombardment

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 23 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Friday called on the people on Taiwan to "stay united" and defend the Republic of China (ROC), during a visit to Kinmen to mark the 66th anniversary of the 823 Artillery Bombardment.

The bombardment, which triggered the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, began on Aug. 23, 1958.

It was Lai's first trip to the outlying county, which lies less than 10 kilometers off the southeast coast of China, since assuming office in May.

Addressing the attending veterans and their families at a luncheon, he said the Taiwanese people must carry on the spirit of the soldiers who fought against Chinese forces in the 823 bombardment so that their sacrifice will not be lost in vain.

According to Taiwan's historical records, 475,000 artillery shells were fired at Kinmen over the next 44 days but the ROC forces resisted the Chinese bombardment.

President Lai Ching-te pays tribute by offering flowers to the fallen soldiers of the 823 Artillery Bombardment. CNA photo Aug. 23, 2024

During the speech, Lai called on people to defend the ROC and protect Taiwan and its outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.

As China steps up its infiltration and propaganda activities on Taiwan while employing tactics to cause social division in the country, he said the people on Taiwan must stay united to resist China's threats and expressed hope for peaceful development across the Taiwan Strait.

Lai added that the country wants to continue its free way of life and rejects being ruled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The CCP also has a more far-reaching goal, which is to change the rules-based international order, the president added.

In recent years, the government has been continuously improving the military's combat capabilities, he said, indicating that Taiwan's military budget will be increased next year not only to provide better care for its personnel, but also to improve training and purchase new sophisticated weapons.

Taiwan is willing to work with democracies around the world to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region, he added.

Prior to the luncheon, President Lai also laid a wreath to commemorate victims of the 823 bombardment at a memorial shrine in the morning.

The event was also attended by Kinmen Magistrate Chen Fu-hai (陳福海), Ou Yang Yi-hsiung (歐陽儀雄), Kinmen's deputy legislative speaker, Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and other military officials.

(By Wu Shu-wei, Wen Kuei-hsiang and Ko Lin)