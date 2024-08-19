Focus Taiwan App
Transportation minister resigns after extra-marital affair revealed

08/19/2024 04:08 PM
Transportation and Communications Minister Li Men-yen (李孟諺). CNA file photo
Taipei, Aug. 19 (CNA) The head of Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), Li Men-yen (李孟諺), promptly tendered his resignation on Monday following the shock revelations of his involvement in a long-term extra-marital affair.

Li offered his resignation to President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Monday afternoon. Cho has accepted the resignation request, according to Cabinet spokesperson Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱).

In a statement, Li apologized and said his "past personal behavior" had "impacted public confidence" in the MOTC.

The then-minister had been inspecting the Kenting Weather Radar Station in Pingtung County on Monday morning and was en route to Zuoying High-Speed Rail Station in Kaohsiung when information about his extra-marital affair was revealed online.

According to a post made on PTT (an online forum popular in Taiwan), Li had engaged in an extra-marital affair with a woman living in New Taipei for as long as 10 years.

Li, 57, had assumed the office of transportation minister on May 20.

(By James Thompson and Yu Hsiao-han)

Enditem/kb

