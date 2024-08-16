Taiwan condemns China's pressure on Palau to sever diplomatic ties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned Beijing on Friday for pressuring Palau to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan and threatening regional peace through similar coercive behavior in recent years.

It was not the first time Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. has warned about China weaponizing tourism to pressure the Pacific nation into breaking ties with Taiwan, MOFA said in a statement, citing foreign media reports.

"We have a relationship with Taiwan ... China has openly told us (that) is illegal and we should not recognize Taiwan," Whipps told reporters during an official visit by New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

"We need economic development, but at the same time we have values, we have partnerships, and the relationship we have with Taiwan, we treasure," he said.

According to Whipps, visitor numbers from China now account for only 30 percent of the total, partly due to safety concerns raised by China about its nationals traveling to the islands.

However, he reaffirmed Palau's commitment to Taiwan, emphasizing that "our relationship with Taiwan should not be questioned by anyone."

In response, MOFA said Taiwan will continue to support Whipps' promotion of "value-based" diplomacy, noting that bilateral exchanges -- including those in tourism, medicine and agriculture -- remain strong.

China has been expanding its influence in the Pacific region in recent years through intimidation and economic coercion, undermining regional stability, the ministry said.

Taiwan will work together with Palau and other like-minded countries to jointly enhance Taiwan-Palau friendship and promote peace in the Indo-Pacific region, according to MOFA.