Three F-16s escort Olympians back to Taiwan

Taoyuan, Aug. 13 (CNA) Taiwan's military on Tuesday dispatched three of its F-16 fighter jets to welcome the last group of Olympians back to Taiwan to show gratitude toward the athletes who competed in this year's Paris Games.

Taiwan, competing under the name of Chinese Taipei, garnered seven medals － two golds and five bronzes － the second most it has won in an Olympic Games.

To celebrate the achievement and show thanks for their efforts, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) was instructed by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to dispatch three F-16 jets to escort the athletes flying home on a EVA Air charter flight, the MND said.

The three jets took off around 5 a.m. to meet the athletes' flight in the air before the chartered plane touched down at 7:10 a.m. at Taoyuan International Airport.

The three jets also released flares as they flew on either side of the EVA Air flight carrying the group of athletes back to Taiwan.

Among those returning home were gold medal winner, Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) who won Taiwan's first-ever Olympic gold medal in boxing, and two other women who won boxing bronze medals, Wu Shih-yi (吳詩儀) and Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴).

All three told reporters after their plane touched down in Taoyuan that they were moved by the gestures, and they thanked the president for showing that he cared about sports.

The MND made a similar gesture during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics when four Mirage 2000-5s were dispatched to escort and set off flares for Taiwan's athletes returning from Japan.

As part of the celebrations, the Presidential Office also said it will hold a motorcade parade in Taipei on Friday afternoon after the Olympic delegation's meeting with Lai in the Presidential Office.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. Friday and pass through Chongqing South Road Section 1, Xiangyang Road, and Guanqian Road, before ending at the intersection of Zhongxiao West Road and Zhongshan South Road.