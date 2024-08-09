MOFA rejects ex-Australia PM's reference to Taiwan as 'Chinese real estate'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 9 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday denounced comments made by former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating during a recent interview, in which he referred to Taiwan as "Chinese real estate."

Taiwan "is not the property of any nation," MOFA said in a statement. "The Republic of China, Taiwan is an independent sovereign country and is not subordinate to the People's Republic of China."

Keating's remarks were "inconsistent with the current geopolitical situation," MOFA said, adding that Taiwan's sovereign status would not be altered because of the former prime minister's "biased comments."

MOFA was referring to Keating's remarks during an interview with Australia's ABC News on Aug. 8, in which he claimed that Taiwanese were "sitting on Chinese real estate."

"Taiwan is not a vital Australian interest," said Keating, who served as Australia's prime minister from 1991 to 1996, and suggested that Australia avoid involvement in any conflict between China and Taiwan.

He sought to justify potential military action by Beijing by comparing Taiwan with Tasmania, an island state of Australia. "We would fight anybody touching Tasmania like the Chinese will fight anyone touching Taiwan."

The 80-year-old former Labor Party leader also expressed his belief that AUKUS -- a trilateral security pact with the United Kingdom and the United States pitched as a bulwark against China's increasing influence in the region -- unnecessarily compromised Australia's defense.

"We are better left alone than we are being 'protected' by an aggressive power like the United States," Keating said.

Keating's comments have since been dismissed by incumbent Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as well as opposition leader Peter Dutton, according to Australian media.

MOFA also said in its statement that Taiwan and Australia were "like-minded partners" in the Indo-Pacific region with "shared strategic interests" and that Canberra had on more than one occasion expressed support for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan will continue to deepen cooperation with Australia across various fields and jointly promote peace and prosperity in the region, the ministry added.