China taking aim at preferential visa treatment for Taiwan: MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 6 (CNA) A number of countries have decided in recent months to cancel preferential visa treatment for Taiwan passport holders due to pressure from China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) alleged Tuesday.

It was responding to a report by the National Audit Office that the number of countries offering preferential visa treatment to holders of Republic of China (ROC, Taiwan's official name) passports had dropped to 166 as of April from 171 at the end of 2023.

In its Central Government Budget Audit Report, the National Audit Office also said MOFA had failed to provide timely updates on these visa treatment changes, which could disrupt Taiwan passport holders' overseas visits.

When asked about the report by CNA, MOFA said some of the countries that recently canceled preferential visa treatment for Taiwanese did so after "bowing to pressure from the Chinese government," without elaborating.

Botswana, for example, recently changed Taiwan's designation on the drop-down menu on its e-visa application system from "Taiwan" to "China" due to pressure from the People's Republic of China (PRC), MOFA said in a written statement.

The change meant that Taiwan passport holders could no longer apply for an e-visa to Botswana, it said.

Colombia also canceled its visa-free treatment to Taiwan passport holders in 2023. Now, only Taiwanese citizens who also hold United States or Schengen area residency or visas can travel visa-free to Colombia, MOFA said.

MOFA said it discussed the issue with Colombia before the change, but the South American country insisted on going through with it, and MOFA said it suspected that PRC could be behind the decision, without providing any other details.

In response to the National Audit Office's report, the ministry pledged that it will make sure that any changes on visa treatment on Taiwanese visitors will be updated and made public as soon as it is aware of any changes.