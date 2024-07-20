To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 20 (CNA) Taiwan is gearing up for the annual Han Kuang military exercises slated for July 22-26, with the focus this year including unscripted combat scenarios aimed at testing troops' responses to decentralized command, updated Rules of Engagement (ROE) and nighttime operations.

The annual Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan's major war games, have been held since 1984 to test Taiwan's combat readiness in the face of a possible Chinese invasion.

The Central News Agency has compiled a list covering some important elements of the upcoming drills.

Unscripted combat scenarios

The term "unscripted" is used by the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to make it easier for the public to understand. Previously, Han Kuang drills were scripted and planned so that participating troops knew exactly when and where the simulated "invading force" would appear.

This year, the simulated "enemy attack" could happen anytime and anywhere with any available weapon systems, to better simulate real-life battlefield conditions, according to the MND.

No live-fire drills on Taiwan proper

The Han Kuang exercises this year will not feature live-fire drills on the island of Taiwan, but troops stationed in Kinmen and Matsu will still use live ammunition during the exercises.

According to the MND, the purpose will be to reduce the chance of accidents given the unrehearsed nature of the new Han Kuang drills format and the complexity of this year's exercises.

The focus will be to allow troops and commanders to familiarize themselves with the environment they will be defending should a war break out and practice their defensive plans.

Decentralized command, updated ROEs

The military's decentralized command structure will also be tested for the first time, with exercises that monitor units' decision-making capabilities in scenarios simulating loss of contact with central command during wartime.

Each soldier will be expected to follow updated ROEs that explain under what circumstances they are authorized to use certain weapons or launch counterattacks.

According to the MND, the ROE was revised in 2023 following repeated incursions into Taiwan's air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes, drones and balloons.

Strengthening ground troop training

Chieh Chung (揭仲), a researcher at the Taipei-based think tank Association of Strategic Foresight, said the Han Kuang exercises this year place greater emphasis on ground troops.

Chung said this is because ground troops have traditionally been too dependent on their superiors to provide them with support and guidance, such as information on enemy movement and offensive coordination, during training.

However, in case there is a communication shutdown during actual warfare, troops on the ground could be paralyzed by fear, and, therefore, the upcoming exercises will be a good way for them to practice their responses, he explained.

No 'red' invading forces

In previous Han Kuang exercises, soldiers from the Army's Aviation and Special Forces Command and the Marine Corps often played the role of "red" troops during simulated invasions, while other military units posed as "blue" defensive troops.

This year, these red-blue team exercises have been canceled to enable the two special force units to better prepare for their main defensive missions, the MND said.

Nighttime training, 24-hour combat readiness

For the first time, the Han Kuang exercises will also be held at night to test the armed forces' 24-hour defense capabilities. As battles can occur at any time, the MND said it will be essential to verify the capabilities and limitations of the military, and then learn from this experience for future reference.

Military presence on streets

This year, members of the public will more likely be able to unexpectedly see the deployment of soldiers, equipment and vehicles to practice the ability to deploy and sustain in real time on the streets.

They are all part of the Han Kuang exercises, the MND said, expressing hope that the public can show support and not frown upon them for causing any inconvenience should they see them conducting training on the streets.

Drills across multiple locations

This year's exercises will be carried out across key strategic locations around Taiwan, including Greater Taipei, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

In northern Taiwan, the areas will include the Tamsui River estuary in New Taipei, after a Chinese national was caught arriving illegally on a speedboat into the mouth of Tamsui River with ease in June. Other areas include the Anping Port in Tainan and the Yong'an LNG Terminal in Kaohsiung.