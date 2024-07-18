DEFENSE/Drivers, pedestrians must seek shelter during Wanan defense drill: MOI
Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Traffic controls will be imposed and pedestrians will be required to go to shelters during the 30-minute-long Wanan air defense drills that are scheduled to take place across Taiwan on July 22-25.
Minister of the Interior Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said during a ministry meeting that the 47th annual Wanan Exercises will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on July 22 in central Taiwan, and take place at the same time on July 23 in northern Taiwan, July 24 in eastern Taiwan and outlying counties, and July 25 in southern Taiwan.
Under the ministry's zoning system for the drills, central Taiwan comprises Taichung and Chiayi cities and Miaoli, Changhua, Nantou, Yunlin, and Chiayi counties, while northern Taiwan includes Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, and Yilan County.
The eastern and outlying areas cover Hualien, Taitung, Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu Islands) counties, while southern Taiwan covers Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.
Following the 30-minute air-raid drills, local governments will stage another 30 minutes of drills to test shelter operations and check if utilities are working and supplies are sufficient from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Liu said.
Except for Hsinchu and Chiayi cities, which will each select one district, the remaining 20 local governments will each pick two administrative areas (townships, cities, or districts) to assess how well the 22 local governments can guide their residents into air raid shelters, according to the ministry.
During the drills, local governments will each issue an air defense alert and use television, radio, police patrol car broadcasts and other broadcast systems at villages and schools to enhance the coverage of the air-raid warning, the ministry said.
In addition, text message alerts will be sent to people's cellphones, according to the ministry.
During the drills, drivers must immediately park and, along with pedestrians, follow police instructions to enter the nearest air raid shelter.
Violators could be fined between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000 ((US$4,610), the ministry added.
The first Wanan air defense drill took place in 1978 to raise public awareness of the government's emergency response measures and reduce the likelihood of casualties and damage in case of an enemy attack.
