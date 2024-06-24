Lai welcomes Saint Kitts and Nevis PM with military salute

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) welcomed Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrence Drew with a military salute ceremony in Taipei on Monday.

In his address in front of the Presidential Office, Lai said that Drew's frequent visits to Taiwan demonstrated the Kittitian leader's high regard for bilateral ties.

Drew is making his second state visit to Taiwan since taking office in August 2022, having last visited in November 2022.

Lai said both countries uphold shared values of democracy and human rights with bilateral partnership continuing to deepen across all domains since Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations in 1983.

The president also thanked Drew for "calling for justice and demonstrating staunch support for Taiwan on the international stage," adding that both governments would work together to advance the well-being of their countries' peoples.

Source: Presidential Office

Drew said his ongoing trip to Taiwan held "great importance as it fortifies the solid foundation built over four decades."

Congratulating Lai on his January presidential election victory, Drew said that he believed his inauguration on May 20 marked "the beginning of a promising chapter for Taiwan and we look forward to strengthening our ties further under your guidance."

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for the decades of technical assistance and other support, capacity building, and international advocacy it has given his country.

"As friends, the government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is always ready to use its influence at international forums to advocate for values and principles that we share with Taiwan," he stressed.

Drew said that he believed Taiwan "has a vital role" in the global economy due to its manufacture and export of quality goods and services.

"Additionally, Taiwan's contributions to global efforts in addressing pandemics, climate change adaptation and mitigation, disaster preparedness, food and livelihood security, and rapid urbanization, are all invaluable," he concluded.

CNA photo June 24, 2024

Monday's ceremony began with Drew receiving a 21-gun salute after which the national anthems of the two countries were played.

The two leaders then inspected honor guards and military bands from the armed forces.

Drew and his delegation arrived in Taiwan on Saturday for a five-day visit set to conclude on Wednesday.

Aside from meeting with local media to share his thoughts on his ongoing state visit to Taiwan, Drew met with his nationals living in Taiwan at his country's embassy in Taipei on Saturday, according to St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

Currently, there are 96 nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan, 71 of whom are students who received Taiwan government scholarships.

Drew's delegation includes his wife Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew and senior cabinet members such as Foreign Minister Denzil Douglas, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, Cabinet Secretary Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Naeemah Hazelle, Special Envoy for Health Care Frank Laws, and Director General of St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service Bernice Matthew, among others.

(By Joseph Yeh) Enditem/ASG

CNA photo June 24, 2024