DEFENSE/Taiwan's Air Force conducts large-scale joint air defense drills
Taipei, June 20 (CNA) Taiwan's Air Force in the early hours of Thursday conducted air defense exercises in multiple zones aimed at preparing the armed forces for possible attacks from China on critical military infrastructure and bases, according to a military source with direct knowledge of the matter.
The drills, held from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to avoid disrupting civilian air traffic, were part of the Air Force's quarterly joint air defense exercises and saw the participation of Taiwan's flagship fighter jets: the Indigenous Defense Fighters (IDF), Mirage 2000-5 fighters and F-16Vs, the source said.
In one of the zones where the drills were conducted, Republic of China (Taiwan) aircraft playing the role of People's Liberation Army military aircraft flew around Taipei to test the responses of the armed forces, the source said.
Other aircraft deployed included C-130H military transport aircraft, as well as AH-64E Apache attack helicopters under the Army Aviation and Special Forces Command.
Meanwhile, various types of aircraft under the Air Force's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd tactical fighter wings, as well as its 5th and 6th composite wings also took part in the exercises, according to the Air Force.
In addition, Tien Kung air defense missiles, Patriot missiles, and anti-aircraft cannons were also deployed in the drills, the Air Force said.
Thursday's drills tested the functions of military and civil air defense systems and joint combat command mechanisms, and involved the military's air defense weapons systems and intelligence and electronic warfare units, according to military sources.
The Air Force said that it will continue to hold realistic training programs in response to potential threats posed by changes in the multilayered battlefields of modern warfare.
- Suicide drones to be delivered to Taiwan 2024-2025: U.S. State DepartmentThe Switchblade 300 loitering munitions and ALTIUS 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles that Taiwan has ordered from the United States are scheduled for delivery between this year and 2025, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) indicated on Wednesday.06/20/2024 02:32 PM
- U.S. approves sales of two kinds of suicide drones to TaiwanThe United States government has approved the potential sales of two types of suicide drones to Taiwan worth an estimated US$360.2 million that would serve as a deterrence to a potential Chinese invasion, Taiwan's military said Wednesday.06/19/2024 12:00 PM
- Taiwan to get all 1,700 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles from U.S. by year-endTaiwan's military is expected to take delivery of all 1,700 TOW 2B anti-tank missiles and 100 launchers it previously bought from the United States before the end of this year, following a two-year delay, the nation's defense minister said Monday.06/17/2024 01:54 PM
- Cross-Strait
8 retired Taiwan military, police officers held in China in past year: MAC06/20/2024 10:40 PM
- Society
TTSB calls for improvements following Taichung MRT crash findings06/20/2024 10:23 PM
- Business
Taiwan export orders rise for third straight month, up 7% in May06/20/2024 09:23 PM
- Politics
Cabinet, opposition lawmakers remain at odds over oversight bills06/20/2024 09:11 PM
- Politics
Taiwan-Haiti ties under transitional government remain solid: MOFA06/20/2024 08:55 PM