Applications open for Taiwan's annual youth agricultural envoy program

Taipei, June 12 (CNA) A government-funded program that sends young Taiwanese people specializing in agricultural fields to Southeast and South Asian countries every year has opened its application process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Wednesday.

As part of this year's "Young Agricultural Ambassador Program," 24 participants with expertise in agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry will be recruited, MOFA said in a press release.

Those who pass the required screening and are chosen will be split into two groups. One will visit Thailand in August and the other will go to Malaysia in September to participate in the seven-day program.

While on the program they will promote Taiwan's agricultural competitiveness and participate in exchanges with local counterparts, MOFA said.

Applications are being accepted until July 10. More information is available (in Mandarin) at https://www.mofa.gov.tw/agamb.htm

The annual project was launched in 2017 to foster closer exchanges with the nations included in the New Southbound Policy. So far, 114 young ambassadors have visited the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and India, as part of the annual project, according to MOFA.

The New Southbound Policy aims to enhance trade and exchanges between Taiwan and 18 countries in Southeast and South Asia, as well as Australia and New Zealand, to help reduce Taiwan's dependence on China. It was introduced by former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) after she took office in 2016.