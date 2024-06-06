DEFENSE/Taiwan can exercise self-defense if territorial airspace violated: Minister
Taipei, June 6 (CNA) Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) said Thursday that the ministry can invoke the right of self-defense or take countermeasures in the event Chinese military planes fly into Taiwan's territorial airspace.
Koo made the remarks during a legislative committee meeting when asked about the ministry's definition of "first strike" and the right to self-defense.
As Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly flown close to Taiwan, the defense ministry responded earlier this year by updating its definition of "first strike," saying that any incursion into its territorial airspace and waters by aircraft or vessels would be considered a first strike.
On Thursday, Koo said at the legislative session that if China's People's Liberation Army unleashes a first strike, Taiwan's military can invoke the right to self-defense.
Therefore, if the forces of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) attack Taiwanese aircraft, vessels or facilities, Taiwan's main island and outlying islands, or any Chinese aircraft enters Taiwan's territorial airspace or waters which extend 12 nautical miles from its shores, the ministry can exercise the right to self-defense and launch self-defense counterattacks accordingly, Koo added.
In responding to a lawmaker's question whether the two-day large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, called "Joint Sword-2024A," conducted by China last month suggests more rounds of drills using the letters B, C, D later this year, Koo said the ministry continues to monitor the situation around Taiwan and the possibility of further Chinese drills cannot be discounted.
Related News
ANALYSIS/Beijing to continue pressure on Taiwan until mid-June: Scholars
May 31: Taiwan to counter China's economic coercion after tariff cut suspension
May 25: China's military drills hurt cross-strait stability: Presidential Office
May 24: 46 PLA aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line: Defense ministry
FEATURE/First civilian defense chief in a decade, Wellington Koo faces reform challenge
- U.S. announces sales of F-16 parts to TaiwanThe U.S. Department of State has approved two potential sales to Taiwan of F-16 parts and related equipment worth a total of US$300 million, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.06/06/2024 11:12 AM
- Taiwan to form defense innovation unit: New defense chiefTaiwan's new defense minister has pledged to form a military technology development unit to integrate research on the development of military and civilian defense technology, with the aim of boosting the nation's asymmetrical warfare capabilities in the face of growing military threats from China.06/03/2024 11:47 AM
- Taiwan Air Force to upgrade C-130s starting 2025: SourceTaiwan's Air Force is planning to spend billions of Taiwan dollars to upgrade its existing C-130 military transport aircraft fleet starting next year to enhance its collision avoidance and sea rescue capabilities among other systems, a source familiar with the matter told CNA Sunday.06/02/2024 03:56 PM
- Politics
Taiwan can exercise self-defense if territorial airspace violated: Minister06/06/2024 06:16 PM
- Politics
Cabinet to have Legislature reconsider 'unconstitutional' amendments06/06/2024 05:20 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market06/06/2024 05:10 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.94%06/06/2024 02:04 PM
- Society
High Court upholds life sentence for killer of Malaysian student06/06/2024 01:13 PM