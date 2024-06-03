Taiwan condemns hack attacks on Palau; offers cybersecurity help

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 3 (CNA) Taiwan's government has condemned a recent cyberattack targeting Palau and said it has been working closely with the Pacific island nation to beef up its cybersecurity to counter "authoritarian infiltration."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned the attacks in a statement Monday after being asked by CNA about a New York Times report in which Palau's leaders accused China of orchestrating the hacks in March during which over 20,000 confidential documents were stolen.

The stolen documents, which later appeared on the dark web in April, reportedly contained confidential files on U.S. radar installations on Palau and crew lists of Japanese Navy ships that had visited Palau, the New York Times report said.

They also contained "hundreds of documents detailing the close relationship between Palau and Taiwan," the report said.

Palau is one of only 12 countries worldwide that recognize Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China, instead of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Officials in Palau told the newspaper that the attack was "politically driven" and that China was involved because it officially recognizes Taipei instead of Beijing.

"Everything points in that direction," Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. was quoted as saying in an interview. "It is unfortunate that China would do things like this," he said, adding that Palau's relationship with Taiwan remained "stronger than ever."

In a statement, China's Foreign Ministry told the New York Times that "it is extremely irresponsible for Palau to jump to conclusions and make unfounded accusations and smears against China without valid evidence."

Asked about the report, MOFA said in its statement that it was aware of the March cyberattack targeting Palau and had a clear grasp of the so-called stolen documents.

It did not confirm nor deny, however, that some of the stolen documents detailed the Palau-Taiwan relationship.

Without directly naming the PRC, MOFA said Taiwan condemns "bad-intentioned people" and hacker groups for sabotaging global internet security.

Taiwan, which has also been a target of frequent cyberattacks as it battles "authoritarian expansion," understands what Palau has been going through, MOFA said.

Taiwan is helping Palau strengthen its cybersecurity and digital resilience via a Taiwan Digital Opportunity Center in Palau and other cooperation projects to combat "authoritarian infiltration" and safeguard the rules-based international order, MOFA said.