Thousands gather around Legislature to protest reform bills review

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 24 (CNA) Thousands of demonstrators gathered around the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Friday, calling for the withdrawal of parliamentary reform bills proposed by opposition parties.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the number of protesters had exceeded 20,000 as lawmakers continued to vote on the reform bills tabled by the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) article by article, according to the Taiwan Economic Democracy Union, which co-organized the demonstration.

The demonstrators against the ongoing second reading of the reform bills, which will expand the Legislature's power to oversee the government, gathered at the west section of Qingdao East Road and the crowd spilled over onto Zhongshan South Road.

Students hold placards displaying slogans opposing the reform bills in Kaohsiung. Photo courtesy of National Sun Yat-sen University students May 24, 2024

Some of the protesters held placards reading "I hold the Legislature in contempt," because part of the proposed reform bills is an amendment to the Criminal Code that will add "contempt of the Legislature" as a punishable offense.

Some held white lilies in the demonstration, as the flowers have been a symbol of a series of protests in Taiwan over the years, including a student movement in 1990.

Speaking with CNA on site, fitness trainer Shoko Hsu (許祥進) said it was unacceptable that opposition lawmakers were trying to force through those bills "without proper discussion."

Hsu, 26, said he also took part in the previous protests outside the Legislature, including last Friday and Tuesday when the controversial bills underwent a floor vote article by article.

"The legislators inside the Legislative Yuan may not have heard our voices," he said of the civic society groups and individuals mobilized over the past week, adding "I feel like we all need to come out together."

CNA photo May 24, 2024

CNA photo May 24, 2024

Meanwhile, more than a dozen domestic and overseas Taiwanese civil society groups, including the Taiwan-Hong Kong Union for Democracy, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and the Formosan Association for Public Affairs, have petitioned for the withdrawal of the bills.

They will be joined by the London-based international human rights organization, Article 19, who also signed up for the petition that urged lawmakers to "abandon" the proposed amendments and "resume proper parliamentary process and debate."

According to the statement issued by the petitioners, the proposed amendments would "raise fears of retaliatory investigations and may lead to a chilling effect on free expression, association, and assembly" rather than improving oversight of the government.

In addition, the proposed amendments led by the opposition parties could be "weaponized to target organizations and individuals in possession of sensitive information and material" and hence violate their right to privacy, the statement said.

"We welcome measures to improve transparency and accountability" but the proposals lack "transparency and public involvement" while "undermin[ing] procedural justice and Taiwan's democratic foundations," the statement added.

Similar demonstrations against the reform legislation are being held in six other cities around Taiwan, namely Taichung, Changhua, Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Taitung.

The demonstration in Taichung. CNA photo May 24, 2024

Demonstrators in Taitung. CNA photo May 24, 2024

Reform support groups

Other groups have been granted the use of Qingdao East Road to show support for the reform bills, and have been given the east section of the road close to Linsen South Road, according to Taipei City Police Department's Zhongzheng First Precinct.

The organizers of the gathering that supports the bills said a series of events will begin at 5 p.m., while a supporting group named four lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), including legislative caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), as the main culprits behind "unconstitutional" efforts to block the bills.

The DPP has similarly accused the Legislature of behaving in an unconstitutional manner by voting to pass the bills with "insufficient discussion."

Only four articles of the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power were passed Friday morning, in the ongoing second reading which started on May 17 and continued on May 18 and Tuesday.

May 18: A quick take on why 'legislative reform bills' are hotly debated

CNA photo May 24, 2024

CNA photo May 24, 2024

The KMT and the TPP, which have 52 and eight seats in the 113-seat Legislature, respectively, have passed their version of the reform bills in all votes since May 17, while the DPP's 51 lawmakers have sought to drag out the process by filing various motions to voice their opinions or propose their version of the reform bills.

The DPP held the majority in the Legislature for eight years until the current term was sworn in on Feb. 1 this year.

Legislation in Taiwan must pass three readings to become law.

The KMT has argued that the legislative reform bills are necessary to enhance the Legislature's oversight role, bring about greater government transparency and accountability, and force the ruling party and its government officials to face and respond to public opinion -- which it said the DPP had not had to do over the past eight years due to its legislative majority.

(By Kao Hua-chien, Hsieh Hsin-en, Teng Pei-ju and Kay Liu) Enditem/AW

Update

● Revisions boosting Legislature's investigative powers pass 2nd reading

Related News

May 22: Amendments on Legislature investigative rights pass 2nd reading

May 21: Protesters call for transparency regarding 'legislative reform bills'

May 18: Amid chaos, bills on president's report to Legislature closer to passage

May 17: Legislature in chaos over legislative reform bills