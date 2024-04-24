U.S. lawmakers pledge support for Taiwan in face of China threat

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 24 (CNA) Visiting members of the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed support for Taiwan as it faces increasing pressure from China and pledged to promote closer bilateral ties across different domains.

"We have come to understand more and more the importance of a strong relationship between the U.S. and Taiwan," Lisa McClain, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during a meeting in Taipei.

On a daily basis, Taiwan faces "threats from the Chinese Communist Party, whether it's military actions over your skies, aggressive maneuvers in your waters, or economic pressures," she said.

McClain commended the people of Taiwan for "constantly fighting for freedoms," noting that the "bond" between Taiwan and the U.S. built on similar values is "strong and enduring."

"Let no one doubt today our support for you, Taiwan, for your people, and our bright future together," said Mark Alford, who also sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

"We stand together," he went on, "we must be ready to stand united against the forces of aggression and together promote the ideals of freedom and democracy in the Indo-Pacific region."

He added that the U.S. must reduce its backlog in delivering foreign military sales to Taiwan quickly and maintain its capacity to resist resorting to force or other forms of coercion that could jeopardize Taiwan's security.

At the same time, Taiwan and the U.S. should continue strengthening trade, trying to eliminate double taxation, and working to elevate Taiwan's standing and influence on the world stage, he added.

Dan Kildee, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, also underlined the importance of addressing double taxation issues between the two sides, noting he was "committed to seeing that through" by the end of the year.

He was probably alluding to the U.S.-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act, which passed the U.S. House at the end of January as part of a tax relief package and was forwarded to the Senate for consideration.

Meanwhile, Tsai said she looked forward to seeing the proposed legislation be passed soon, noting it would "not only facilitate two-way investment" but also "encourage further industrial cooperation."

Taiwan and the U.S. are already important trade partners, she said, adding that the elimination of double taxation would "help us jointly build a more optimal environment for bilateral exchanges."

Before the meeting with Tsai, the U.S. lawmakers also met with President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) as part of their visit to Taiwan from April 23-25.

(By Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/kb