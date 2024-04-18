Taiwan-Lithuania cooperation 'contributes to global prosperity': Tsai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 18 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday called for more cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania, which she said would "strengthen the democratic camp" and "contribute to global prosperity."

The outgoing president made the comments during a meeting with a delegation led by former Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister Mantas Adomėnas at the Presidential Office.

"I am confident that cooperation between Taiwan and Lithuania will strengthen the democratic camp and contribute to global prosperity and development," she said.

Taking note of the close ties between Taiwan and Lithuania in areas such as agriculture, semiconductors, health, and trade and economics, Tsai said she looked forward to seeing bilateral exchanges "expand in all areas."

She also thanked the Lithuanian government for the pledged donation of 50,000 euros to Taiwan after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit the country in early April, causing casualties and damage.

The donation is a testament to "Lithuania's friendship with Taiwan," she added.

Speaking in the same vein, Adomėnas, currently serving as a senior research fellow at the Baltic Institute of Advanced Technology, underscored the importance of Lithuania and Taiwan working together to uphold democratic values in the face of authoritarian expansion.

The values of democracy and human rights are perceived by "neo-imperialist autocratic regimes in our vicinity as a threat," Adomėnas said, noting that democracy should be "fought for permanently" lest it be eroded.

This is the area where small states such as Lithuania and Taiwan "should cooperate, should help each other, should share experiences, and should prepare together," he went on, "because preparedness is the only thing which can avert the misfortune of war."

Adomėnas was appointed deputy foreign minister in 2020 after he lost his seat in the parliamentary election earlier the same year, and he served in that role until 2023.

From 2008 to 2020, he was a member of the Lithuanian parliament, Seimas.

Source: Presidential Office

Adomėnas was conferred with a Friendship Medal of Diplomacy by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Wednesday in recognition of his contributions to the promotion of Taiwan-Lithuania relations.

During a medal-giving ceremony, Wu cited the Lithuanian and Taiwanese representative offices opening in each other's capital as part of Adomėnas' achievements during his tenure.

(By Wen Kuei-hsiang and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/kb