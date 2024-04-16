Economics minister, NDC chief among new Cabinet members announced
Taipei, April 16 (CNA) Six more members of Taiwan's new Cabinet that will take office on May 20 were announced Tuesday, including the heads of key economic, financial and science posts.
J.W. Kuo (郭智輝), co-founder of Topco Scientific Co. (TSC) and chairman of the Topco Group, will take over as economic affairs minister to replace the incumbent, Wang Mei-hua (王美花), Premier-designate Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said at a press conference.
Paul Liu (劉鏡清), former chairman of PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Consulting Services Taiwan Ltd., will replace Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) as the new head of the National Development Council (NDC).
Peng Jin-lung (彭金隆), associate dean of National Chengchi University's College of Commerce, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Cho said. He will replace the incumbent Huang Tien-Mu (黃天牧).
Other appointees included Huang Yen-nun (黃彥男), a distinguished research fellow with Academia Sinica's Research Center for Information Technology Innovation, who will replace Audrey Tang (唐鳳) as the new digital affairs minister, and Wu Cheng-wen (吳誠文), president of Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology, who will become the new head of the National Science and Technology Council, Cho said.
Wu will replace Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠).
Chen Chin-te (陳金德), the former chairman of state-run fuel supplier CPC Corp., Taiwan, will be the new head of the Public Construction Commission, replacing Wu Tse-cheng (吳澤成).
