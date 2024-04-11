U.S. Congress reaffirms commitment to Taiwan in proposed resolutions

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, April 10 (CNA) Members of the United States Congress on Tuesday introduced non-binding resolutions to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to Taiwan under the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA), which was signed into law exactly 45 years ago.

Co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus proposed a bipartisan resolution to the House of Representatives to "reaffirm the United States' commitment to Taiwan," including Democratic Representatives Ami Bera and Gerald E. Connolly and their Republican colleagues Mario Díaz-Balart and Andy Barr.

The TRA has served as a "cornerstone" of the U.S.-Taiwan relationship, according to the proposed resolution, which also called on the U.S. Secretary of State to "actively engage internationally in support of Taiwan's membership or meaningful participation in international organizations."

FEATURE/Taiwan Relations Act at 45: Still a cornerstone of bilateral ties

Describing Taiwan as "a key ally crucial to prosperity and stability in the region," Díaz-Balart said in a joint press release that the U.S. "remains steadfast in its support of the people of Taiwan, and will continue to fortify this valued partnership for years to come."

"Now more than ever, it is imperative that the United States stands shoulder to shoulder with Taiwan to celebrate our shared democratic values," Connolly said in the release, adding, "We recommit ourselves to preserving and protecting the critical partnership we share."

"Taiwan's engagement in international organizations to address shared challenges in public health, climate change, and democratic resilience exemplify its capabilities to be a force for good in the Indo-Pacific and across the globe," said Bera, who also serves as the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Marco Rubio, both of whom are members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also sponsored a companion resolution in the U.S. Senate.

The bipartisan, bicameral resolution "honors our unwavering commitment to a key democratic ally," Merkley said of Taiwan in a separate joint press release.

The U.S. "reaffirms its support to our democratic ally in the Indo-Pacific region," Rubio said. "May this cornerstone of our bilateral relations remain strong as Taiwan confronts constant threats from Communist China."

The TRA, promulgated in 1979 in the wake of the U.S. switching diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China (Taiwan's official name) to the People's Republic of China, mandates that Washington supply defense articles to Taiwan.

According to the TRA, it remains U.S. policy to "maintain the capacity of the United States to resist any resort to force or other forms of coercion that would jeopardize the security, or the social or economic system, of the people on Taiwan."

(By Chung Yu-chen and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/kb

Related News

April 11: Biden, Kishida affirm importance of cross-strait peace during summit

April 10: Tsai, ex-Pentagon official laud Taiwan Relations Act on 45th anniversary