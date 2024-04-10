New Cabinet to respond to domestic, global challenges: Lai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Wednesday that he expects to form a "proactive" and "innovative" new Cabinet to address challenges at home and abroad, in the face of increasing global competition.

"In the face of comprehensive global competition, Taiwan needs to have a seat at the table," Lai said at a press conference, in which he confirmed that he has appointed former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) as Taiwan's new premier.

"It is necessary to form a Cabinet that takes proactive action and is innovative in thinking, in order to respond to challenges at home and abroad, and turn challenges into opportunities to promote the country's continued progress," he said, without further elaboration.

President-elect Lai Ching-te (left) newly named premier Cho Jung-tai. CNA photo April 10, 2024

Lai said Cho was a perfect choice for premier -- the person who runs the executive branch of government -- because he is known for his communication skills and has prioritized national interests ahead of party differences.

He is also familiar with issues at various levels of government and legislative bodies because of his past positions as city councilor, legislator, deputy secretary-general to the president, and Cabinet secretary-general.

Lai noted that Cho was also a central figure in his 2024 presidential campaign, was involved in the "National Project of Hope," the president-elect's blueprint for building a better Taiwan, and would be able to quickly lead the Cabinet in implementing policies under the project.

The "National Project of Hope" includes policies that advance the economy, technology, democracy, social justice, green energy, sports and cultural development and support the young generation, young families and the ageing population.

He expressed hope that the new Cabinet will be able to form an "active and innovative (AI) Cabinet" that "listens to public opinion," "responds to public expectations" and resolves issues that the ruling and opposition parties can agree on, while setting aside divisive issues.

The new Cabinet should also implement policies under the "National Project of Hope," promote economic development, care for the disadvantaged and safeguard public safety, food safety, road safety, campus safety, internet security, among others, Lai stressed.

Also at the press conference, former Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) was named vice premier in the incoming government, and Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), the current head of the National Development Council, was named secretary-general of the Executive Yuan. Chen Shi-kai (陳世凱), who served as a spokesperson for Lai's presidential campaign, will become the spokesperson for the Executive Yuan.

Meanwhile, the two major opposition parties in Taiwan have given a lukewarm response to the new Cabinet picks.

The Kuomintang (KMT), the largest opposition party in Taiwan, said Wednesday that the appointments were "bog-standard" and characterized the slogan on building an "AI (active and innovative) Cabinet" as "pathetic."

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said the Cabinet members appointed Wednesday give the public the impression it will be the "most obedient Cabinet" which will adhere to the personal will of Lai and the DPP, and does not reflect majority public opinion in the Legislative Yuan.

Celina Wu (吳怡萱), spokeswoman for the Taiwan People's Party (TPP), the second largest opposition party in the country, also criticized the premier-designate's first press conference as lacking substance.

Innovation is a way of thinking and merely attaching the "AI" label to something doesn't make it more innovative, she said, urging the incoming Cabinet to spend its time formulating "the right policies."

(By Liu Kuan-ting, Kuo Chien-shen, Wang Yang-yu and Christie Chen) Enditem/AW

Related News

● Premier-designate still working on putting together new Cabinet