U.S. veterans group head reaffirms support for Taiwan during Tsai meeting

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 9 (CNA) Duane Sarmiento, commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States, on Tuesday reiterated his group's support for Taiwan during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in Taipei.

Sarmiento, who was elected last July to head the Missouri-headquartered VFW, told Tsai that the group had planned to once again pass a resolution to call for continued support for Taiwan from the U.S. Congress, the Presidential Office said in a press release.

He was also cited by the release as expressing hope that officials from Taiwan's Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) get the opportunity to visit Washington, D.C. for exchanges.

According to the release, it is the first time that Sarmiento has visited Taiwan.

Sarmiento was accompanied by Ryan Gallucci, executive director of the VFW's Washington office, the release added.

In her remarks, Tsai thanked the VFW, a nonprofit veterans service organization, for its consistent support for Taiwan.

Tsai noted that at the VFW's 2023 national convention, at which she delivered opening remarks virtually, the group passed a resolution calling on the U.S. government to deepen its partnerships with Taipei and assist Taiwan in strengthening its self-defense capabilities.

The solid ties between Taiwan and the U.S. have been forged by friends in various domains, such as the VFW, which has established a "brotherhood alliance" with the VAC in Taiwan, she noted.

The VFW has long wielded significant influence on the U.S. government's veteran policy, Tsai said, adding that the government hoped that by exchanging best practices with the VFW, it could enhance the care for and welfare of both Taiwan's veterans and their families.

Just last month, Tsai met with a delegation led by American Veterans (AMVETS) National Commander William Clark in Taipei.