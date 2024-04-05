Japan pledges US$1 million donation to earthquake-hit Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tokyo, April 5 (CNA) The Japanese government pledged Friday to donate US$1 million to Taiwan to assist with disaster relief and reconstruction after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake caused significant damage in eastern Taiwan.

The donation was announced by Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa at a press conference in Tokyo.

"We are deeply saddened by the extensive damage" caused by the strong earthquake that hit off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, and "we would like to help in any way we can," she said.

According to Kamikawa, the US$1 million emergency grant will be provided to Taiwan via the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, through which the Japanese government facilitates various forms of cooperation with Taipei in the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

"Japan and Taiwan have always been important friends, supporting each other whenever they faced difficulties," she said, adding that "[Tokyo] will actively provide the support necessary to meet the needs of Taiwan" in its disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Kamikawa also offered her condolences to those who had lost their loved ones during the disaster and said she prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured and for the speedy rescue of those who remained unaccounted for.

Source: Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In response, the Presidential Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taiwan thanked Japan for its generosity in separate press releases Friday afternoon.

Taiwan "expresses sincere gratitude to the Japanese government and society for their concern for" Taiwan following the temblor, Presidential Office spokesperson Olivia Lin (林聿禪) said.

Taiwan and Japan "have overcome many challenges hand in hand in the past" given that both are prone to earthquakes, Lin said, adding that such mutual help had made the two "solid partners."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said in its statement that the donation from Japan would be put toward the reconstruction of disaster-stricken areas.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the earthquake -- the most powerful in Taiwan in a quarter of a century -- had resulted in at least 10 deaths, all of which were reported in Hualien County, and more than 1,000 injuries, according to data from Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Center.

Thirteen people remain missing, the figures showed.

(By Yang Ming-chu and Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/ls

