Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen to visit Singapore this week

Taichung, April 2 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) will depart for Singapore on Wednesday for a three-day visit, marking her first overseas trip in four years.

Lu told reporters Tuesday that she and city officials would observe commercial events during the trip from April 3-5, with a special focus on the Great Singapore Sale, an annual shopping event organized by the Singapore Retailers Association since 1994.

In addition to marketing, economic, and art and culture activities, Lu said she was also looking forward to learning from the city-state's experience in developing green energy.

"Singapore has been a good friend of the Republic of China (Taiwan). We have always shared a deep, solid friendship and kept frequent exchanges, so I hope this visit goes beyond just a city exchange," Lu said, adding they would return to Taiwan on early Saturday.

Lu expressed gratitude for the assistance of the Singapore government but did not specify which department she would visit, only saying she would meet with "all those [I] need to meet."

The mayor said she had not traveled abroad in the previous four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the city government was making arrangements for future overseas visits.