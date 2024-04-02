11 disaster response and rescue drills to take place from April 11

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 2 (CNA) The local governments of 11 cities and counties across Taiwan will hold drills to strengthen the civic response to an emergency starting April 11, the Ministry of National Defense said Monday.

The 2024 National Defense Mobilization and Disaster Prevention and Rescue Drill, or Min An No. 10, will start in Taoyuan on April 11, then move to Nantou County on April 18, Changhua County on April 25, Pingtung County on May 2, Chiayi County on May 9, and Miaoli County on May 16.

Additionally, the governments of Hsinchu County, Yilan County, and Yunlin County will take turns organizing the drill on June 6, June 13 and June 20, respectively, with the New Taipei and Kaohsiung governments to follow on July 23 and July 25.

More details will be announced sometime before the drills, according to the defense ministry.

To combat misinformation and enhance cybersecurity and disaster prevention, experts and scholars in those fields will be invited for the first time to observe and provide advice, the dinistry said in a report submitted to the Legislature in March.