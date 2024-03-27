SVG official praises Taipei workshop on transnational fraud

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 27 (CNA) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Attorney General Grenville Williams on Wednesday lauded Taiwan's efforts to co-organize an international workshop on tackling transnational fraud in Taipei.

Williams is in Taiwan for the 2024 International Workshop on Combating Transnational Fraud held under the Taiwan-U.S. Global Cooperation and Training Framework.

The workshop was held March 25-27 in Taipei, with around 270 civil society specialists, experts, officials, and private sector representatives from 24 countries sharing their experience and best practices.

The workshop was jointly hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the American Institute in Taiwan, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the Australian Office Taipei, and the British Office Taipei.

In an interview with local media, Williams noted that the event was "professionally put together and well-executed."

This spoke to Taiwan's ability to bring together countries around the world to discuss important issues, Williams said.

Having participants from around the world also helped to reinforce the global network of law enforcement policymakers and facilitate continued education and awareness, which is crucial to combating fraud and other criminality, Williams said.

SVG, which has maintained diplomatic relations with Taiwan since 1981, will continue cooperating with Taiwan in law enforcement through existing channels, Williams said.

This includes memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries in 2017 to tackle transnational crime by facilitating the exchange of information and through the Egmont Group of financial intelligence units, of which both countries are members, Williams added.

Internationally, Williams said that SVG will continue supporting Taiwan's participation in fighting crimes and other areas with its roles as a United Nations member state and as part of the governing body of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

According to Williams, those international organizations offer opportunities for Taiwan and SVG to show that "we may be small, but we should be given accorded respect as any other nations."

"Taiwan is a very developed country compared to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but we, Taiwan and St. Vincent and Grenadines, are not always recognized at the global level as equal states," Williams said.

"We are friends of all, but we are special friends of Taiwan, and we will continue to be special friends of Taiwan," Williams said.