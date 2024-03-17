Paraguayan information minister visits Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 17 (CNA) Paraguayan Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Gustavo Emigdio Villate Samaniego has arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit to learn from Taiwan's latest developments in the fields of technology, economy, higher education and internet security.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), which invited Villate and his delegation for the trip, the Paraguayan delegates are scheduled to visit the Administration for Cyber Security under the Ministry of Digital Affairs and the National Health Insurance Administration under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, as well as the National Science and Technology Council, National Communications Commission, and National Institute for Cyber Security during their stay until March 21.

The delegates will also pay visits to the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute, Hsinchu Science Park, Industrial Technology Research Institute, Chunghwa Telecom and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, and take part in two exhibitions -- the Smart City Summit & Expo and Net Zero City Expo, MOFA said in a press release.

The visitors also include President of Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University Jorge Daniel Duarte Rolón and Villate's advisor Horacio José Caniza Vierci.

The delegation will be welcomed by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and treated to a banquet by Vice Foreign Minister Remus Chen (陳立國), the statement added.

Established in May 2018, the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University or Universidad Politecnica Taiwán Paraguay is a joint project with funding from Taiwan's government.

Paraguay is the only one of Taiwan's 12 diplomatic allies that is located in South America.