Tsai meets with TPP's Ko, discusses inter-party communication

Taipei, March 15 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) met with Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) at the Presidential Office in Taipei on Thursday, where they discussed establishing an inter-party communication platform and other issues.

A presidential office press release said Tsai told the TPP chairman that as Taiwan continues to face complex and ever-changing challenges, what the country needs most is unity.

Tsai expressed hope about establishing a communication platform between the ruling and opposition parties, so consensus can be reached on all major national issues, the office said.

Ko said as long as it is beneficial to the country and its people, he will strive toward common goals on the basis of "social harmony" and "political reconciliation."

According to a press release issued by TPP, Ko responded positively to the idea of an inter-party communication platform.

During the meeting, the office said, the two also exchanged opinions on matters related to national defense spending and Taiwan's labor pension reform, the latter of which both agreed needs to be dealt with pragmatically in order to reach greater consensus in Taiwanese society.

According to Tsai, the labor pension reform which she initiated after taking office has been put on the back burner over the past three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete reform has yet to be reached and Taiwan cannot afford further delay, she said.

On the issue of defense budgets, Tsai said that Ko expressed his support for gradually increasing the defense budget to 3 percent of the country's gross domestic product -- a goal she has sought to reach since becoming president in 2016.

The two sides reached a degree of agreement on working to achieve that goal, the office said.

Ko said that the TPP will rationally scrutinize defense budgets in the future in a joint effort to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region.

The meeting on Thursday lasted about two hours. Tsai also said that she would like to hold a similar exchange with Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫).

Tsai of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will step down in May and be succeeded by President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) -- also from the DPP.