Taiwan-friendly U.S. congressman to attend Lai presidential inauguration

Washington, March 12 (CNA) United States Representative Andy Barr, who co-chairs the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, announced Tuesday he will attend the inauguration of Taiwanese president-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in May.

The Republican congressman, who along with dozens of lawmakers introduced a resolution in January commending Taiwan for its democratic elections, also voiced support for Taiwan and its people at a press conference held by Taiwanese business groups.

"It's so important, I mean, just say for deterrence, cross-strait deterrence, that we have economic interdependence and economic integration with the wonderful free people of Taiwan," Barr said at the event organized by the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America.

Barr said he and fellow lawmakers across party lines are collaborating to support democracy in Taiwan, focusing on enhancing deterrence measures in both Taiwan and the United States, as well as strengthening economic ties between the two sides.

It was also revealed last week that Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, would be present at Lai's inauguration.

Also in attendance at Tuesday's press conference were Republican representatives Keith Self and Young Kim, as well as Jasmine Crockett from the Democratic Party.

Describing herself as a "badass advocate" for Taiwan, Kim said one of her priorities was to counter the increasingly frequent aggressive actions of the Chinese Communist Party.

Kim, who chairs the House Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific, said she will work to ensure Taiwan is given the military equipment it needs before Beijing makes a move.

(By Chung Yu-chen and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/kb