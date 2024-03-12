Czech envoy for Ukraine reconstruction to visit Taiwan again

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 12 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Tuesday announced that Tomáš Kopečný, the Czech Republic's government envoy for the reconstruction of Ukraine, will visit Taiwan next week.

Kopečný last visited Taiwan in November last year.

At Tuesday's press briefing, MOFA spokesman Jeff Liu (劉永健) said Kopečný will meet with Taiwanese officials on March 18-19 to continue discussions on Czechia and Taiwan's partnership to help Ukraine rebuild its water treatment and energy generating systems.

In November last year, a memorandum of understanding which marked the first collaborative project between Taiwan and Czechia to aid Ukraine outlined a blueprint to help Ukraine rebuild key infrastructure to improve its citizens' quality of life.

The project will focus on mobile water management systems that filter water and a medium-sized cogeneration facility to improve energy efficiency, MOFA said previously.

Regarding the water management program, 20 percent of the required equipment -- primarily electric pumps -- will be purchased from Taiwan, demonstrating the government's active assistance in helping Taiwanese businesses explore opportunities in the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to MOFA.

Kopečný's second visit will focus on fleshing out details of the partnership regarding the project, Eric Huang (黃鈞耀), director-general of MOFA's Department of European Affairs, said Tuesday.

Huang added that Kopečný will also meet with the Ukrainian community and related groups in Taiwan to further understand the expectations and ideas of Ukrainian expats about the reconstruction of their nation.

At the press event, Huang also touched on the recent update of a Taiwan-Hungary reciprocal scholarship program at the Tuesday press conference.

Huang said the five-year program which was initiated in 2018 to provide 20 opportunities for students on each side to study in Taiwan and Hungary expired in November last year.

Currently, both governments have agreed to further extend the program for another five years, Huang said, which will continue until 2028, providing students from either side seeking Bachelor's Master's and Doctorate degrees or short-term learning programs with the opportunity to study abroad.