Political victims push for a 'White Terror Memorial Day'

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 11 (CNA) More than 150 people, including political victims from Taiwan's White Terror period, have called for the establishment of a "White Terror Memorial Day" on May 19 each year, to mark the day when martial law was declared in 1949.

The group voiced its goal of a non-holiday national memorial day on May 19 at a gathering Monday at the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park in New Taipei, the site of what was once the Military Justice Academy campus where political prisoners were detained, prosecuted, tried and imprisoned during the White Terror period.

Starting with the declaration of martial law on May 19, 1949, the White Terror was a period of political repression under the then-Kuomintang government in Taiwan that lasted until the amendment of Article 100 of the Criminal Code on May 16, 1992.

During the four-decade period of repressive rule, thousands of people were arrested, interrogated, charged, tried, imprisoned, and even executed by intelligence agencies due to wrongful convictions or violations of laws at that time that restricted various freedoms.

Once detained at the site, Control Yuan President and National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Chen Chu (陳菊) said she was worried the new generation in Taiwan may have limited understanding of the history of the time, even confusing the White Terror with the 228 Incident.

"People who forget history will inevitably repeat the same mistakes," Chen said, expressing her support for the establishment of a "White Terror Memorial Day."

CNA photo March 11, 2024

Tsai Kuan-yu (蔡寬裕), a 91-year-old victim of political persecution during the White Terror period, said May 19 was chosen as the day because the declaration of martial law affected Taiwan's entire population for the following 40 years.

He said a fixed memorial day was important because it helped people remember the past, citing the example of many young people being unaware that 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the Sunflower Student Movement.

Michelle Wang (王美琇), chairperson of the New Taiwan Peace Foundation, said the establishment of a "White Terror Memorial Day" would acknowledge the sacrifices of the victims and give society a chance to reflect on the lessons and significance of the historical wounds.

According to the New Taiwan Peace Foundation, over 520 individuals, comprising political victims, their families, and scholars, have been part of the campaign for the establishment of the White Terror memorial day.

A petition will also be initiated to seek public support for the campaign, Wang said.