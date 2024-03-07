To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Taiwan's Cabinet on Thursday approved a set of draft guidelines on pedestrian sidewalk safety that if passed will require central and local governments to formulate plans to upgrade pedestrian infrastructure and enforce punitive measures to deal with facilities that obstruct pedestrian walkways.

The guidelines to renovate covered walkways and remove obstacles on sidewalks are intended to improve pedestrian safety and will be submitted to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation.

Under the proposed regulations, central and local governments would be obligated to map out guidelines to improve pedestrian safety by building safe, unobstructed and continuous pedestrian spaces through the construction, improvement and maintenance of sidewalks.

The guidelines also mandate local governments to implement severe punitive measures for related violations.

For instance, if local governments identify fixed public facilities that impede pedestrian traffic, they should order whichever public agency responsible to make improvements within a certain time period, or face a fine ranging from NT$30,000 (US$952) to NT$150,000.

As for areas where public facilities such as power and telecommunications equipment are installed on sidewalks and hinder or block pedestrian traffic, local governments will have to work with the competent authorities to improve, relocate or dismantle such equipment or be subject to penalties, according to the draft bill.

The draft also stipulates that if the ground level of covered and uncovered sidewalks is not a single uniform level, the local government can order sections to be rebuilt.

If there are unauthorized changes that impede pedestrian traffic after reconstruction, those who made the changes will be required to change the walkway back within a fixed time period or face a fine ranging from NT$5,000 to NT$25,000 each time.

The guidelines also state that city and county governments should designate pedestrian-friendly zones around medical institutions, schools, public and government organizations, public transport stops and other areas with heavy foot traffic.

The proposal came after several deadly pedestrian accidents sparked public outcry and led to Taiwan being criticized as a "living hell" for pedestrians.